The Father of the Bride remake is being directed by Gary "Gaz" Alazraki, and will follow the relationships within a Cuban American family as they prepare for their daughter's wedding

SNL's Chloe Fineman to Make Movie Debut in Father of the Bride Remake: 'So Stoked!'

From L to R: Chloe Fineman, Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan

Chloe Fineman is headed to the altar - onscreen, that is!

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Fineman, 32, will portray the wedding planner - a role played by Martin Short, as Franck Eggelhoffer, in the 1991 version.

Fineman is a featured player on SNL, having joined the show in 2019. She is well-known for her impressions of big-name celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears and Timothée Chalamet.

The Warner Bros. film is being directed by Gary "Gaz" Alazraki. He helmed the popular 2013 Mexican dark comedy Nosotros Los Nobles (We Are the Nobles), which starred How to Get Away with Murder's Karla Souza and Luis Gerardo Mendez.

The remake will follow the relationships within a Cuban American family as they prepare for their daughter's wedding. Garcia, 65, was announced to star as the titular "Father" in March, while Estefan, 63, was announced to be starring opposite him as the mother of the bride the following month. Adria Arjona (Good Omens, 6 Underground, True Detective) will star as the "Bride."

This is the latest remake in the franchise, which first began with Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor's 1950 film of the same name.

Steve Martin and Diane Keaton later starred in the 1991 version. Both movies, including the upcoming iteration, focus on the father of a bride-to-be coming to terms with his daughter's impending nuptials.

FATHER OF THE BRIDE, from left: Steve Martin, Martin Short, 1991 Steve Martin and Martin Short in Father of the Bride (1991) | Credit: Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection

The cast of Martin, 75, and Keaton's movie gathered virtually in September for a sweet Netflix reunion special featuring more of their original costars including Short, 71, as well as Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin and George Newbern.

After a montage of memorable moments from the Nancy Meyers film and its 1995 sequel, the special showed the Banks family's home in 2020, with Keaton, 75, heard yelling for Martin's character, George.

"I'm just washing my hands!" shouted Martin. "One more 'Happy Birthday' to go!"