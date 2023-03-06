Entertainment Movies Chloe Bailey's Sister Halle Hasn't Seen Her First Lead Role in Peacock's 'Praise This' : 'Hope She Likes It' The music and TV star gets top billing as a musical bad girl-gone-good in Peacock’s upcoming feature film By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Instagram Twitter Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 6, 2023 03:56 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Chloe Bailey was recently just like any other hopeful actor who hears of a role they love. "I sent in my self tape. I did the two scenes and sang two songs," she says of throwing her hat in the ring to play gospel praise team member Sam in Peacock's upcoming feature film Praise This. "I didn't hear anything for a while, like almost a year and a half, and then I got a call like 'Remember that thing you did? They want you for the role!'" And just like that the star, 24 — who already has a legion of fans thanks to being half of the hit duo Chloe x Halle alongside sister and Grown-ish costar Halle Bailey, 22, as well as dropping her own smoldering solo hits like "Have Mercy" — jumped into filming her first lead role last summer in her hometown of Atlanta. It's a role she says is a perfect fit. "It's my love of music and acting and God and all of those put together," says Bailey. "I didn't have to sacrifice my love for anything while doing this." Chloe Bailey Says 'It's Hard for Me to Speak Up Sometimes': 'We All Deserve the Best' Jessica Miglio / Universal Pictures What makes the role even sweeter, her sister Halle had a small hand in helping her get it. "Halle taped my self-tape for me," she says of how Halle assisted. "She hasn't seen it, so I hope she likes it." On the flip side, "I'm on the edge of my seat for when I see Little Mermaid," she says of the highly-anticipated Disney live-action film in which Halle plays Ariel, opening May 26. "I've only seen what everyone else has seen and then of course sneak peeks from FaceTime when she was on set. So it's like we're both each other's biggest supporters excited to see alongside the rest of the world." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. As for her role in Praise This, Chloe says there were things she found in common with her character, but also there was a key difference. "I love Sam. We both have a strong love and passion for music. Also, she's finding herself and figuring out who she is. That is a huge similarity with me" Jessica Miglio / Universal Pictures Chloe Bailey Opens Up About Feeling Separation Anxiety When Apart from Sister Halle: 'I Was Lost' That said, she adds, "She definitely has a lot more spice than Chloe does." Don't let her super sexy, high-octane performances fool you. The star says in real life, "Spice from Chloe comes when I'm performing and on the music side. But regular Chloe, I'm such a mush ball. Every time people meet me they're like, 'Whoa, you're so much nicer than we expected!'" Praise This will stream exclusively on Peacock in 2023.