Chloe Bailey's Sister Halle Hasn't Seen Her First Lead Role in Peacock's 'Praise This' : 'Hope She Likes It'

Chloe Bailey was recently just like any other hopeful actor who hears of a role they love.

"I sent in my self tape. I did the two scenes and sang two songs," she says of throwing her hat in the ring to play gospel praise team member Sam in Peacock's upcoming feature film Praise This. "I didn't hear anything for a while, like almost a year and a half, and then I got a call like 'Remember that thing you did? They want you for the role!'"

And just like that the star, 24 — who already has a legion of fans thanks to being half of the hit duo Chloe x Halle alongside sister and Grown-ish costar Halle Bailey, 22, as well as dropping her own smoldering solo hits like "Have Mercy" — jumped into filming her first lead role last summer in her hometown of Atlanta. It's a role she says is a perfect fit.

"It's my love of music and acting and God and all of those put together," says Bailey. "I didn't have to sacrifice my love for anything while doing this."

What makes the role even sweeter, her sister Halle had a small hand in helping her get it. "Halle taped my self-tape for me," she says of how Halle assisted. "She hasn't seen it, so I hope she likes it."

On the flip side, "I'm on the edge of my seat for when I see Little Mermaid," she says of the highly-anticipated Disney live-action film in which Halle plays Ariel, opening May 26. "I've only seen what everyone else has seen and then of course sneak peeks from FaceTime when she was on set. So it's like we're both each other's biggest supporters excited to see alongside the rest of the world."

As for her role in Praise This, Chloe says there were things she found in common with her character, but also there was a key difference. "I love Sam. We both have a strong love and passion for music. Also, she's finding herself and figuring out who she is. That is a huge similarity with me"

That said, she adds, "She definitely has a lot more spice than Chloe does."

Don't let her super sexy, high-octane performances fool you. The star says in real life, "Spice from Chloe comes when I'm performing and on the music side. But regular Chloe, I'm such a mush ball. Every time people meet me they're like, 'Whoa, you're so much nicer than we expected!'"

Praise This will stream exclusively on Peacock in 2023.