Chloe Bailey Was 'Screaming' and 'Crying' When She First Saw Sister Halle in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer

Chloe Bailey is hyping up her sister Halle Bailey!

During the musician and actress' appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Chloe, 24, told host Drew Barrymore that she feels 23-year-old Halle's performance as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid movie is "gonna be so inspiring."

"I was screaming and I was crying and I was in my T-shirt and underwear and about to get my makeup and hair done for the Oscars' afterparties," Chloe told Barrymore, 48, when asked about her reaction to seeing her sister in The Little Mermaid's official trailer, which released during March's Academy Awards ceremony.

"I dropped everything and I was just screaming because… she is a real-life mermaid, a siren, graceful in all her beauty, and people get to see what I've always seen since we were little girls," Chloe continued, noting that she feels the film will have an impact on "young kids around the world."

"What she's going to do for all the young kids around the world, to see her, to know that they can be anything they want to be, it doesn't matter what society tells them," Chloe added.

"I know that's gonna be so inspiring and it even inspires me and I am the proudest big sister in the entire world."

Mike Coppola/Getty

The sisters got their start as the musical duo Chloe x Halle before branching out into acting; Chloe recently took on her first lead role this year in the Peacock movie Praise This. While discussing that role with PEOPLE in March, Chloe said she was "on the edge of my seat for when I see Little Mermaid."

"I've only seen what everyone else has seen and then of course sneak peeks from FaceTime when she was on set," she said of Halle's role in the movie at the time. "So it's like we're both each other's biggest supporters excited to see alongside the rest of the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023). Disney

Halle and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in The Little Mermaid, teamed up at the 95th Oscars to introduced the first full-length trailer for Disney's reimagining of its 1989 animated classic.

"It has been such an honor stepping into the iconic role of Ariel. It's been an extraordinary experience, a dream come true for me," Halle said as the pair announced the trailer.

Disney's new Little Mermaid adaptation features music from Lin-Manuel Miranda and renowned composer Alan Menken, who wrote music for the original Little Mermaid film alongside the late Howard Ashman.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago) and written by David Magee, the live-action movie also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Noma Dumezweni as a new character: Eric's mom, Queen Selina.

The Little Mermaid releases in theaters May 26.