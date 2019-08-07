Chloe Bailey Was 'Screaming and Crying' When Sister Halle Was Cast as Ariel in Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey just landed the role of the lifetime — and her sister Chloe Bailey couldn’t be prouder.

Speaking with PEOPLE on Tuesday at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles, the Chloe x Halle singers and Grown-ish actresses raved about 19-year-old Halle’s upcoming turn as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid.

When asked whether she was proud about her younger sister landing the coveted role, Chloe, 21, told PEOPLE, “Heck yeah! I was more than proud. I was screaming and crying. She worked so hard.”

“My sister is my inspiration, my role model and my everything in every part of life,” Halle chimed in. “I’m so happy to be on this journey with her and that we get to experience life together.”

Image zoom Chloe (L) and Halle Bailey John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Image zoom The Little Mermaid (1989) Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Image zoom Halle Bailey Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

RELATED: Disney’s Original Ariel Reacts to Halle Bailey Being Cast in Live-Action The Little Mermaid

As far as Ariel’s love interest Prince Eric goes, there have been many of casting rumors floating around — including about Harry Styles, who was reportedly in talks for the role as recently as last month.

“I think anybody could do a wonderful job with the role,” Halle told PEOPLE when asked about the rumors. “I’m so blessed to be a part of such a beautiful project.”

The talented sisters also chatted with Entertainment Tonight about Halle’s newest onscreen venture, where the latter said it “means so much” to her and she feels “very honored and really grateful for the opportunity.”

“Ariel was one of my favorite princesses growing up so it’s a dream come true,” Halle told the outlet. “I’m very excited and happy.”

Image zoom Halle Bailey (L); Ariel in 1989's The Little Mermaid Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Buena Vista Pictures/Everett

RELATED VIDEO: The Little Mermaid Live: 5 Must-Watch Highlights from Inside the Hollywood Bowl

Halle was announced as Ariel in early July via a statement from the film’s director Rob Marshall, who said, “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

Bailey expressed her excitement for her new role with a post on Twitter after her casting was revealed by Disney, tweeting, “Dream come true … ” alongside an image of an Indian-American Ariel singing “Part of Your World” while waves crashed behind her.

Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are in talks to star as Scuttle and Flounder, respectively. Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to star as the sea witch Ursula.