Chiwetel Ejiofor Says His Father Dying in a Car Crash Has a 'Profound Effect' on How He Views Life

Chiwetel Ejiofor is reflecting on the loss of his father.

In an interview with British GQ published Monday, the 44-year-old 12 Years a Slave star opened up about how the death of his father, Arinze, at a young age still impacts him today.

According to the profile, Ejiofor was only 11 years old when his father died in a car crash that occurred while the two were in Nigeria for a family wedding. While driving on the expressway their car collided with a truck.

The outlet added that Ejiofor, who suffered from broken bones and a coma at the time, was the sole survivor of the crash and still has a scar on his forehead from it.

"Grief is something you live with forever in different ways," said Ejiofor in the interview.

"When you lose a parent young, it has a profound effect on the way you view life. At an early age you realize the value of some things and the preciousness of life itself, which is something most people acquire later on. Certain fears or neuroses you definitely carry. Some are justified but you do lose a lot of ideas about knowledge."

The Locked Down actor was born in London to Nigerian parents.

In terms of the toll the devastating crash had on his confidence, Ejiofor admitted he overcame feelings of fear that grew in the aftermath of the event.

"I think neurosis is a more creative space [than confidence] but it can be paralyzing," he told the magazine.

"Those little fears you pick up along the way grow into such major branches of your personality, and they define the ways you approach things. But such fears are just an illusion you're creating. I have been lucky enough to break some of the fears I had – and when you do, you recognize your genuine path and personality in a richer, deeper way."