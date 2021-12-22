Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Actress Sally Ann Howes Dead at 91

Sally Ann Howes, the actress who starred in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died. She was 91.

Howes died on Sunday at a hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, according to The New York Times. Howes's cause of death is unknown. She had homes in West Palm Beach and London.

The actress was born in London in 1930 as the daughter of the popular comedian Bobby Howes and the actress and singer Patricia Malone.

Howes' first movie came at the age of 12 in 1943's Thursday's Child. She continued to star in movies, TV shows and in stage productions throughout her childhood, including 1948's Anna Karenina opposite Vivien Leigh and 1945's Dead of Night with Michael Redgrave.

The actress's career included performing at the White House for Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Some of her most high-profile performances came in the musicals My Fair Lady, What Makes Sammy Run? and Brigadoon.

Howes became a household name when she starred as Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang opposite Dick Van Dyke as a nutty widowed inventor.

Sally Ann Howes Credit: Leonard Burt/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty

The movie was based on James Bond creator Ian Fleming's children's book of the same name. The story follows the professor, Scrumptious and his two children as they travel to the magical land of Vulgaria in his flying boat-car to battle the tyrant Baron Bomburst.

The film became an instant children's classic, leading to its nomination in 2006 for the American Film Institute's list of 25 Greatest Movies Musicals. It did not make the list.

In 1958, Howes moved to New York after marrying composer and lyricist Richard Adler. She made her Broadway debut in My Fair Lady when she replaced original star Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle.

Howes continued to act, landing roles in TV shows and on films like Mission: Impossible. Howes also joined a British touring production of The King and I. In 2007, she played Mrs. Higgins in a U.S. tour of My Fair Lady.

Sally Ann Howes Credit: Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty

In 2012, Howes joined 1,500 fans on a Turner Classic Movies cruise that was showing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

"The moment you hit 45 — now it's 55 — your career changes," she said at the event, per the Times. "You have to rethink everything, and you have to adjust. I was always aware of it because of the people I was brought up with. We saw careers go up and down and be killed off."