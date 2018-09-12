China's Top-Paid Actress Fan Bingbing Rumored Missing After Conflicts with Local Authorities

Why has Fan Bingbing reportedly vanished?

That’s what fans of the country’s highest-paid actress are asking as she hasn’t been seen in public for more than two months or posted on social media in more than seven weeks, according to multiple reports.

Rumors abound that her disappearance may be related to troubles with Chinese authorities. Fan’s recently been slapped with a score of zero in 2017-18 China Film and Television Star Social Responsibility Report and a tax evasion scandal, The Guardian reports.

PEOPLE has reached out to the actress’ reps for comment.

RELATED: Heidi! Alessandra! Kendall! The Best Photos from This Year’s Cannes Film Festival

The report judges actors based on their “professional work, charitable actions and personal integrity,” and whether they’re a “strong role model” or have a “negative” effect on China, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Donates $2,000 to a Woman’s Fertility Fund After She Criticized the Actress

Another theory is spreading that the X-Men actress, who played Blink in the franchise, is seeking asylum in Los Angeles. A Hong Kong tabloid called The Apple Daily reported that she’d been seen in an immigration office, after taking the advice of Jackie Chan. Chan’s reps called the claim “nonsense,” The Hollywood Reporter said.

Fan Bingbing ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Most recently, Fan’s case made headlines when state-run Chinese paper Securities Daily wrote that she was “under control” and “would accept the legal decision” by local authorities. The story spread quickly and was pulled down by the outlet within hours with no acknowledgement of it.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o Take Over Cannes to Tout Their All-Female Spy Movie

One of the last times Fan was seen in public was at the Cannes Film Festival in May to promote the female spy thriller 355. It’s unclear whether she’ll still star in the movie, which is set to costar Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and Marion Cotillard.

As The Guardian reports, Fan has not been formally accused of any crime.