China Premiere of Latest James Bond Movie No Time to Die Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Daniel Craig will not be traveling to China to promote his last turn as James Bond.

The premiere and publicity tour planned for No Time to Die in China has been canceled due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to Dateline. China, where the virus initiated, has been hit with more than 70,000 cases and last reported a death toll of over 1,700.

No Time to Die, the 25th film in the secret agent franchise, was set to premiere in Beijing and go on to feature a tour with the actors. The movie opens April 10 in the U.S.

No Time to Die stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright.

Per the studio’s description of the film, in No Time To Die, Bond’s peace in Jamaica is short-lived when an old friend from the CIA turns up asking for assistance. Bond’s mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous — leading Bond to do everything he can to stop Malek’s Safin and a dangerous new technology.

Image zoom No Time to Die Splash News Online

Craig, 51, took over the role from Pierce Brosnan for 2006’s Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the character in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and 2015’s Spectre.

His participation in No Time to Die had been rumored to be his last, something he confirmed during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year.

“Are you done with Bond?” Colbert asked Craig, to which the actor replied, “Yes.”

“It’s done,” he added.

Craig also opened up about moving on from the action film franchise. “Someone else needs to have a go,” he told German outlet Express, according to Esquire.

A total of six actors have portrayed the secret agent created by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953 over the course of his time on the big screen — including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.