Child's Play Trolls Toy Story 4 with Bloody New Poster

Watch out, Woody!

This summer’s Child’s Play remake is taking on another movie about toys, which just so happens to open on the same day. With Toy Story 4 and Child’s Play both opening June 21, the horror movie released a new poster that cheekily trolls Toy Story‘s Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks).

The poster features what appears to be Woody’s outstretched arm on the floor as he holds onto his signature sheriff’s hat with some of his stuffing clearly ripped out. In front of him stands Chucky’s bloody foot, making it clear that Woody fell victim to his murderous ways.

Adding to the joke, the poster features the same background that was used for a number of Toy Story 4 teaser posters.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed in a video that he will be voicing the murderous doll. The video first played during the film’s panel at WonderCon earlier this month, with Hamill addressing the crowd of fans.

“Hello WonderCon, it’s Mark Hamill here. And if you’re wondering who’s going to voice Chucky in the new Child’s Play, you’re looking at him,” Hamill says in the video. “I can’t wait to bring such an iconic character to life and present him in a way you’ve never seen him before. Child’s Play this summer, we’re gonna have some fun. And remember: he’s more than just a toy, he’s your best friend.”

The first trailer for Chucky’s terrifying return dropped in March, with Aubrey Plaza getting the short end of the stick. The 34-year-old actress plays a well-meaning mother who buys her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll. But things quickly start to go downhill when the doll turns out to be a psycho serial killer.

The movie comes 30 years after the original by the same name made its debut in 1988 and reimagines Chucky’s origin story, much like the way 2017’s It gave new life to an old and terrifying character.

Child’s Play, also starring Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry as a detective investigating the murders, hits theaters June 21.