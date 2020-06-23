The original film was first released in June 2000 and remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated movie of all time

Chicken Run Sequel Is Coming to Netflix Two Decades After the Original Movie

A sequel to Chicken Run has been picked up by Netflix on the 20th anniversary of the original film's release.

The egg-sellent news was announced by Aardman Animation Studios, saying that production for the film will begin next year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chicken Run was first released on June 23, 2000, and the film still remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated movie of all time and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2000 Oscars.

It won the Best Animated Feature prize at the 2001 Critics' Choice Awards.

The original film as directed by Aardman’s award-winning stop-motion filmmakers Peter Lord (The Pirates! Band of Misfits) and Nick Park (Wallace & Gromit).

This time around, Oscar-nominated Paranorman and Flushed Away director Sam Fell will be at the helm.

"We’ve discussed it so many times over the years and come up with various ideas but never quite found one we loved enough,” Lord explained during an Annecy Making Of panel on the festival’s digital platform, per Variety. “But it was always in the back of our minds."

“We’ve got the perfect story, and the relationship with Netflix is kind of perfect as well because they celebrate the filmmaker and are so filmmaker friendly,” he explained. “I feel now we can make the Chicken Run sequel we want to, the one we really care about.”

Image zoom Dreamworks/Pathe/Aardmaan/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“We’ve been working on the script for some time, years in truth,” Fell added. "This time, they’re breaking in."

According to Fell, Netflix’s Chicken Run sequel will focus on Ginger, who is now living in a human-free chicken paradise.

There, Ginger and Rocky hatch a daughter together, Molly. As the little girl grows up rumors start to spread of a new danger on the mainland.

Ginger is once again forced to rally her troops and risk her freedom to protect her home and family.