Chevy Chase Responds to Pete Davidson Calling Him a 'Bad Person': 'I Don't Give a Crap!'

"I am who I am," the actor said in a new interview four years after Pete Davidson called him "just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don't like him"

Chevy Chase isn't worried about rumors of his reputation after Pete Davidson previously slammed him for being a "bad person."

In a new interview on CBS's This Morning, Chase was asked by correspondent Jim Axelrod, "When you read that stuff — 'Chevy's been a jerk' — are those unfounded cheap shots?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chase replied, "I guess you'd have to ask them," before laughing and adding, "I don't give a crap!"

"I am who I am," Chase said. "And I like... who I am. I don't care. And it's part of me that I don't care. And I've thought about that a lot. And I don't what to tell you, man. I just don't care."

Chase's response comes after Davidson, a current Saturday Night Live cast member, made comments in 2018 on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show decrying Chase's behavior.

Chevy Chase Chevy Chase | Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

"F— Chevy Chase," Davidson said at the time. He's just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don't like him."

Davidson also defended his boss, Lorne Michaels, who created the late-night comedy sketch show.

"It's disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career," continued Davidson, who did not ever share the SNL stage with Chase. "No matter how big you get, you can't forget what that guy did for you."

pete davidson Pete Davidson | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A rep for Chase did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Davidson's comments came after Chase slammed the state of the long-running skit show as well as former and current cast members in an interview with the Washington Post in 2018.

"I'm amazed that Lorne has gone so low," Chase said at the time. "I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn't f—— believe it… That means a whole generation of s––heads laughs at the worst f–– humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s–– than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts."

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Gives PEOPLE (The TV Show!) a Tour His Bedroom

This is not the first time that Chase has been accused of being racist. In a March 2018 Donald Glover profile by The New Yorker, it was said that Chase attempted to "disrupt [Glover's] scenes" and made insensitive jokes between takes while the pair were on Community together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chevy said in a statement to The New Yorker: "I am saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light."