Entertainment Movies Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have Griswold Family Reunion in Pittsburgh: 'Together Again' "It was like meeting my brother," Beverly D'Angelo previously told PEOPLE of meeting Chevy Chase the first time they worked together on National Lampoon's Vacation (1983) Published on December 10, 2022 02:33 PM It's time for another good old-fashioned Griswold family vacation ... to Pittsburgh this time! Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo reunited for a sweet selfie on Saturday at Steel City Comic Con in Pittsburgh, nearly 40 years after they first played Clark and Ellen Griswold in the 1983 road trip comedy National Lampoon's Vacation. "Together again… @steelcitycomiccon with @chevychase!" D'Angelo, 71, captioned the photo. Why Beverly D'Angelo Was 'So Sure' She 'Wasn't the Right Person' to Play Ellen Griswold in 'Vacation' She and Chase, 79, reprised their beloved roles for four more films in the franchise, including National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997) and Vacation (2015). They also played Clark and Ellen in a 2010 Super Bowl commercial for HomeAway, entitled Hotel Hell Vacation. The Vacation franchise follows hardworking family man Clark Griswold as he disastrously tries to provide memorable vacations and other family moments for Ellen and their kids, son Rusty and daughter Audrey — the two of whom are played by different actors in each film. HBO Max Developing 'National Lampoon's Vacation' Spin-off Series from Johnny Galecki D'Angelo previously told PEOPLE that she almost turned down the role of Ellen Griswold. "I was so sure that I wasn't the right person," she said this week. "I really didn't know what my direction was going to be," D'Angelo added of her early career. "I even suggested somebody else to my agent, and he went, 'No, no, no. Really, take a look at the script.' " The actress said Chase put her at ease, due to their "great chemistry," noting: "It was like meeting my brother." Chase previously celebrated the holiday season with a "Where Are They Now?" TikTok video featuring the Christmas Vacation cast, including himself, D'Angelo, Johnny Galecki (Rusty) and Juliette Lewis (Audrey). "It's that time of year...." Chase captioned the video. As of 2019, Galecki, 47, was in early development on a Vacation spin-off series, titled The Griswolds, at HBO Max.