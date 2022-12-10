Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have Griswold Family Reunion in Pittsburgh: 'Together Again'

"It was like meeting my brother," Beverly D'Angelo previously told PEOPLE of meeting Chevy Chase the first time they worked together on National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on December 10, 2022 02:33 PM
national lampoons vacation
Photo: Everette Collection

It's time for another good old-fashioned Griswold family vacation ... to Pittsburgh this time!

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo reunited for a sweet selfie on Saturday at Steel City Comic Con in Pittsburgh, nearly 40 years after they first played Clark and Ellen Griswold in the 1983 road trip comedy National Lampoon's Vacation.

"Together again… @steelcitycomiccon with @chevychase!" D'Angelo, 71, captioned the photo.

She and Chase, 79, reprised their beloved roles for four more films in the franchise, including National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997) and Vacation (2015).

They also played Clark and Ellen in a 2010 Super Bowl commercial for HomeAway, entitled Hotel Hell Vacation.

The Vacation franchise follows hardworking family man Clark Griswold as he disastrously tries to provide memorable vacations and other family moments for Ellen and their kids, son Rusty and daughter Audrey — the two of whom are played by different actors in each film.

D'Angelo previously told PEOPLE that she almost turned down the role of Ellen Griswold. "I was so sure that I wasn't the right person," she said this week.

"I really didn't know what my direction was going to be," D'Angelo added of her early career. "I even suggested somebody else to my agent, and he went, 'No, no, no. Really, take a look at the script.' "

The actress said Chase put her at ease, due to their "great chemistry," noting: "It was like meeting my brother."

Chase previously celebrated the holiday season with a "Where Are They Now?" TikTok video featuring the Christmas Vacation cast, including himself, D'Angelo, Johnny Galecki (Rusty) and Juliette Lewis (Audrey).

"It's that time of year...." Chase captioned the video.

As of 2019, Galecki, 47, was in early development on a Vacation spin-off series, titled The Griswolds, at HBO Max.

