'Chevalier' Star Kelvin Harrison Jr. Teases Scar Role in 'Lion King' Prequel: 'Still Spicy' (Exclusive)

"I'm so obsessed with Jeremy Irons' interpretation of that character," says Harrison Jr. of taking on the iconic villain role

By Nigel Smith
Published on April 20, 2023 03:22 PM
Kelvin Harrison
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Kelvin Harrison Jr. is prepared to voice Scar in the upcoming Lion King prequel.

The actor, 28, who can currently be seen playing 18th-century French composer Joseph Bologne (often referred to as the "Black Mozart") in the new biopic Chevalier, will next show off his singing voice as Scar in Disney's much-anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King, expected for release next year.

"He's still spicy," he teases of his take on the iconic villain, voiced by Jeremy Irons in the 1994 classic original. "Typical Scar, just saying sly comments all the time."

Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins was announced as the director of the film in 2020. In a statement to Deadline at the time, said, "Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters."

He added, "Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harrison Jr.s knows he has big shoes to fill in taking over from Irons, telling PEOPLE, "It's so tough because I'm so obsessed with Jeremy Irons' interpretation of that character."

Kelvin Harrison
20th Century Studios

"Obviously the movie's a prequel, so we're kind of getting to see, who is Scar before we knew Scar?" he teases of the project. "And that's been interesting trying to incorporate what we know of him while allowing there to be an arc. I'll say that."

The actor shares that he had auditioned for both Mufasa and Scar before landing the villainous role. (The Underground Railroad actor Aaron Pierre is voicing the title character.)

"I put more effort into the Scar because I wanted Scar more," Harrison Jr. admits. "So I did the voice record and I was walking around my apartment on all fours like a lion, just really doubling down. And then I found out I got it and I was really just like ... I couldn't believe it."

Chevalier is now playing in theaters.

Related Articles
Sebastian Maniscalco, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Melendandri, CEO of Illumination, Chris Pratt and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto attend a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Super Mario Bros Movie': All About the Voice Actors
THE LION KING
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Harry Styles ; Prince Eric 'Little Mermaid'
Harry Styles Declined Prince Eric Role in 'Little Mermaid' to Seek 'Darker' Roles, Says Director
Eddie Murphy 
'Coming to America' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Ever Anderson
Everything to Know About 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
13th April 1964: EXCLUSIVE American actor Sidney Poitier looks into a mirror and smiles while holding his Best Actor Oscar for director Ralph Nelson's film, 'Lilies of the Field,' backstage at the Academy Awards, Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gene Lester/Getty Images); (Original Caption) Los Angeles, California: Best actor winner, Tom Hanks in "Philadelphia", at the 1994 Oscar Academy Awards. (Photo by  Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Dallas Buyers Club' onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Best Actor Winner in the History of the Oscars
Gustaf Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard and Alexander Skarsgard attend the premiere of "It" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California
The Skarsgård Family: Everything to Know
austin butler
Austin Butler Recalls Going to the ER the Day He Finished Filming 'Elvis' at SAG Awards 2023
succession season 3
The Cast of 'Succession': Everything to Know
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
Only Murders In The Building
The Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building': Everything to Know
Sidney Poitier
28 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Transformers - rise of the beasts
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Everything to Know
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know