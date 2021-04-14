Chet Hanks’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Him for $1 Million Over Alleged Abuse as He Celebrates 'White Boy Summer'

Hanks’ ex-girlfriend has filed a civil lawsuit against the actor and rapper just one month after he sued her for theft

Chet Hanks is facing a civil lawsuit for $1 million after being accused of physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old actor was sued by his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to a civil lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE. Parker's suit comes a month after Chet filed his own lawsuit against her for theft, assault, conversion and battery.

Chet's lawyer, Marty Singer, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but in a statement obtained by The Daily Beast said, "We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown… Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."

Parker's lawyers, D'Angelo Lowe and Kevin Murray, gave a press conference outside of the Fort Bend County Justice Center in Richmond, Texas, where Lowe said Chet was a "clear and present danger" to Parker.

"This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker," Murray said.

Parker said Chet, who released a preview for his music video for his controversial single "White Boy Summer," was physically violent with her on several occasions, as well as verbally abusive, according to her affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

In October 2020, Parker said she and Chet were in New Orleans where the actor was filming for Showtime's Your Honor when the two had an argument in which he allegedly "grabbed me by the wrist forcefully pulled me into him telling me we were going back to the [hotel] room."

In the hotel room, Parker said Chet "became aggressive and hostile about what transpired earlier" and "started harassing me verbally and forcefully shoving me."

In the affidavit, Parker described her attempts to leave the hotel room but that Chet prevented her from doing so and "threw a bottle at me." She said he "began to grab me and drag me away from the door."

In December 2020, Parker recalled another alleged incident at their shared home in Sugar Land, Texas where she said Chet threatened to shoot her.

In the affidavit, Parker said her twin 9-year-old sons were in the home with them at the time and, fearing for their safety, she took them to her mother's home. She said she also hid Chet' gun so he wouldn't have access to it.

Parker said Chet became "verbally abusive and threatening" when she eventually asked him to break up. When he finally agreed to split, Parker said she packed a few of her things from the home and stayed in a hotel.

A couple of days later, on Jan. 8, Parker said she returned to the home to remove her belongings but that Chet became "extremely aggressive," following Parker around the home and treating her "in a hostile manner," according to the civil lawsuit.

While Parker was in the kitchen, she said Chet came toward with a knife before she "picked up a pot and swung it in the air in front of me" and was able to rush out of the house.

Parker says she tried to record the altercation on her phone, but that Chet "wrestled and pulled up Parker's arms in an attempt to get the phone that had recorded his violent outburst," according to the lawsuit.

Chet allegedly "kicked Parker's legs and caused her to fall as he dragged her across the pavement," the lawsuit says.

According to the court documents, Parker sought and was granted a protective order against the actor less than a week later on Jan. 14.

"If this were a Black man that committed these same violent acts towards a white woman or a Black woman, for that matter, Chet Hanks would've been charged right now," Lowe said in Tuesday's press conference. "Instead he has not been charged and has made a mockery of Black women in the criminal justice system by proclaiming that it's going to be a 'white boy summer' and a 'Black queen summer' while knowing he mentally and physically abused a Black queen. We want justice for Kianna Parker."

Parker's lawsuit comes a month after Hanks filed his own lawsuit against her for theft, assault, conversion and battery.

Chet accused Parker in the lawsuit of stealing "money from him to pay for her travel expenses and travel expenses for her friend" as well as money she'd used to pay her rent totaling more than $5,000.

When the two broke up, Chet says he also canceled the lease on a rental home in Houston, Texas, and that he began to move out. On Jan. 8, Hanks alleges in the lawsuit that Parker arrived at the home with "three menacing large men," and that one of those men "showed that he had a gun."

Chet said Parker walked toward him "holding a pot and a knife" and "smashed [Hanks] over the face with the pot and cut him with the knife."