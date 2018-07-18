Why Cher Was 'Terrified' to Act Alongside Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Even the legendary Cher gets some first day of school jitters.

The iconic singer and actress sat down with her Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again costars Amanda Seyfried and Andy Garcia for PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook live talk with the cast. During the chat, Cher admitted she was “terrified” to join the sequel ten years after the original.

“Everyone knew each other, so it was like home for them,” Cher, 72, told PEOPLE deputy editor Dan Wakeford. “I was terrified. They’re like a family, and there’s lots of awards in that group. So to step in as the evil grandmother…”

Christina Baranski, Judy Cramer, Cher, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James and Benny Andersson attend the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again world premiere in London Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Cher joined the cast for the sequel that includes Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, Lily James and more. But even though the movie boasts huge names, Seyfried couldn’t believe Cher was scared to join them.

“I was so perplexed,” Seyfried said.

The “Believe” singer also said she wasn’t bothered by the fact that she plays Streep’s mother even though she’s only three years older than the 69-year-old actress.

“That doesn’t make any difference,” Cher said. “I was thrilled to death, and it was so silly. It was great fun, and I love her [Meryl], so it was perfect. It was great, and she was hiding watching me sing, and I was so excited. I didn’t find out until afterwards—I would have been more nervous.”

Though Cher and Streep mostly filmed on different days, they did get to spend time together on the set of the Mamma Mia sequel when Streep visited and later when the duo filmed “Super Trouper.” Cher and Streep previously appeared together in the 1983 movie Silkwood.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again opens Friday.