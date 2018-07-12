Cher Votes Paddington Bear as 'This Year's Best Performance By a Male Actor'

Cher is starting the 2019 Oscars campaign a little early.

The legendary singer and actress, 72, threw her support behind Paddington 2‘s adorable animated creature Paddington Bear as her choice for Best Actor. Cher tweeted on Thursday to cast her vote for the lead of the comedic hit.

“Ok….. my vote for this years best performance by a Male Actor… IS….. MAY I HAVE THE ENVELOPE PLEASE….. ‘PADDINGTON BEAR’ ” she wrote, adding a bear emoji at the end.

“PADDINGTON BEAR”🐻 — Cher (@cher) July 12, 2018

And it seems Paddington is just as big of a fan of the iconic singer, as the film’s Twitter account replied to Cher’s tweet with a sweet thank you.

“Thank you very much Mrs Cher,” he wrote. “I’m so pleased you liked my film. It’s very strange but Mrs Bird now won’t stop singing to me that if she could turn back time, she would find a way.”

The movie also stars Hugh Grant in a standout role as well as Sally Hawkins. It’s now available to watch on DVD, Blu-ray and on demand.