Cher Told Amanda Seyfried She 'Dodged a Bullet' After Meeting Ex Dominic Cooper on Mamma Mia 2

Cher was not the biggest fan of Dominic Cooper when she first met the actor on the set of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Cooper told Vanity Fair that the legendary singer was immediately wary of him when they first met — much to his delight. He described the hilarious moment Cher found out he and costar Amanda Seyfried dated for three years after they filmed the first movie. The two split in 2011.

“She took one look at me and didn’t trust me at all—and told me so herself, which I laughed out loud at,” Cooper said. “After Amanda made it clear that we used to, once upon a time, be together, Cher said [to Seyfried], ‘You dodged a bullet there.’ ”

Amanda Seyfriend and Dominic Cooper in 2010 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Cooper said Cher was joking and the two later got close, even grabbing dinner once in London recently, months after they finished shooting the sequel.

“She’s so funny. She’s a really wonderful person to be around,” Cooper said. “She was kind of just mesmerizing actually; there’s a reason she’s that popular. There’s a reason why everyone stands up and screams when she comes on-screen, because she’s someone who’s so good at doing that. She’s at her best when she’s performing. It was unlike anything I’d ever seen on a film set.”

Cher in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Universal Pictures/Youtube

Seyfried recently admitted that her husband Thomas Sadoski had some qualms with her reprising her romantic role alongside Cooper in the anticipated sequel.

“I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago,” the Les Misérables actress told The Mirror. “I think it’s always like, ‘I’m so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too.’”

The married couple first met on the Off-Broadway drama The Way We Get By in 2015 and began dating the following year. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March 2016 and their engagement just months later in September of that same year. They got married shortly before their daughter was born in late March 2017.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again opens Friday.