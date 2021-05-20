Cher's life and career are set to come alive in a new biopic and the PEOPLE staff has a few thoughts on who should play the iconic singer

Cher to Get Her Own Movie — Who Could Play the Icon, From Kacey Musgraves to Lady Gaga

Do you believe in...fan-casting Cher's new biopic?

The iconic pop goddess will have her illustrious life and career immortalized with a new biopic from Universal Pictures — and the PEOPLE staff has a few ideas on who could play the Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner.

From singers Kacey Musgraves and Lady Gaga to actresses like Winnona Ryder and Zendaya — and even superfan Kim Kardashian — there's no shortage of talented women to take on the role.

The untitled project will be written by "DEAR DEAR Friend" Eric Roth, who worked with Cher on the 1987 film Suspect and won an Academy Award in 1994 for his work on Forrest Gump, Cher tweeted on Wednesday.

Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman will act as producers alongside Cher herself, according to a press release. The pair previously got to know Cher when they worked with the star on the 2018 Mamma Mia! sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Got Again.

Read on for who we think should step into the glitter suit.

Kacey Musgraves

As far as looks and voice, singer Kacey Musgraves might just be in the running to play Cher.

The 32-year-old singer bears a truly striking resemblance to Cher, perfecting the long, straight black hair look Cher became famous for and has a similar deep tone to her voice.

The "Golden Hour" singer also infuses a bit of melancholy to all her music that pairs perfectly with Cher's discography. Plus, she already knows how to rock the hell out of several sparkly, glittery and over-the-top performing outfits.

Kacey Musgraves performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 Rich Fury/Getty

Musgraves has been compared to the icon several times and even counts Cher as one of her inspirations.

"Cher is an icon. She has managed to stay relevant without selling out her entire career. And I just really admire that. I'm mean, damn, the woman has some hits," Musgraves previously told Rolling Stone.

Lady Gaga

Out of everyone on this list, only Lady Gaga, 35, truly has the range to do Cher justice. She's a superstar in her own right, and like Cher, Gaga is an award-winning singer and actress.

Cher would no doubt approve of the casting, as the pair actually once collaborated on the duet "The Greatest Thing." Unfortunately for fans, the 2011 song was never released after being recorded for Cher's album Closer to the Truth.

Gaga proved her love for Cher when she covered Cher's classic "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" for her 2014 jazz album Cheek to Cheek.

Zendaya

It's hard to find a more exciting young actress than Zendaya. While she's young at only 24 years old, Zendaya often comes across onscreen as wise beyond her years.

We also know she has the voice from her turns in The Greatest Showman and Euphoria, and she has the talent to bring Cher's magnetic charisma to the screen.

The actress might even have been auditioning for the role at this year's Oscars when she wore a Cher-inspired yellow gown with her long locks in a middle part — looking just like the iconic singer.

cher, zendaya Credit: Kobal/Shutterstock; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block, 48, already won a Tony Award for playing Cher, why not make it official on the big screen?

The Broadway singer played the singer in The Cher Show, a hit musical that brought every aspect of Cher to life, from the singer's no-holds-barred attitude to her many, many looks (30 Bob Mackie costumes in 2½ hours!) to her well-known catalogue and the tough emotions she felt throughout the many ups and downs of her long career.

Block absolutely nailed it, sounding, moving and emoting just like Cher throughout the show — with imput from the singer on everything from her voice to her walk.

The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon Cher Cher with Stephanie J. Block and the cast of The Cher Show | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

But trophies aside, Block already won the blessing to play the role from Cher herself for Broadway, making her a frontrunner.

"It was so important to me that Cher saw herself reflected accurately up there. And knowing she loves the show and is happy with what we're doing, that means the world" Block previously told PEOPLE.

Kim Kardashian

No one is a bigger fan of Cher on this list than Kim Kardashian, 40. Although the media mogul and reality television star has never acted before, there's no denying she'd look the part if she were cast as her idol.

Kardashian has called the "Believe" singer her "number one style icon," copying Cher's notoriously long locks and feathery lashes, wearing a beaded dress with fringe that you could envision the performer sashaying in at Studio 54, for a cover shoot in 2017.

cher-kim-kardashian-sq.jpg

"She's always had the sickest style, I'm obsessed with her," Kardashian told Harper's Bazaar of the performer. "To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the '70s and just what people must have thought back then."

Later in 2020, the pair even collaborated on a shoot for the latest cover of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book.

Winona Ryder and Christina Ricci

Winona Ryder, 49, and Christina Ricci, 41 make our list for top picks to portray Cher, as they both expertly played her character Rachel Flax's daughters in the 1990 coming-of-age dramedy Mermaids.

And not only that — but they appeared as mini versions of the Oscar winner in the accompanying music video for "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)," sporting the same polka-dot dress and '60s hairdo as Cher.

Since their turns as Charlotte and Kate Flax — which marked Ricci's first movie role! — over 30 years ago, Ryder, 49, and Ricci, 41, have both gone on to have illustrious acting careers of their own, both in film and television.

Soleil Moon Frye

A doppelganger for young adult Cher with her long, dark locks, the actress, 44, always channeled '70s style on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, so we already know she can pull off the Grammy winner's iconic fashions.

Frye broke big in Hollywood in the mid-'80s with Punky Brewster, at the same time that Cher's fame continued to climb. Just like Cher, Frye hit her stride again in the 2000s with her turn as Sabrina's BFF in the fantasy comedy.

Image Credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com