"We have a little bubble that we've had all this time," Cher tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Cher Says She Gets Tested for COVID-19 'All the Time': 'I Have to Be Very Careful with My Mom'

Cher is being extra cautious this holiday season.

Months after the COVID-19 pandemic ended her recent concert tour early, the pop superstar is taking no chances.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I get tested [for COVID] all the time," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Cher, 74, says she has to "very careful" with her mom, Georgia Holt, 93.

"We have a little bubble that we've had all this time," she adds. "We wear masks, and there's not very many of us. It's my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant. And we stay far apart from each other."

"I have to be careful too," she adds, "because I have asthma, I'm 74, and I have different health problems."

RELATED VIDEO: Sean Hayes Still Does a Cher Impression and Spoiler Alert: It Does Not Disappoint!

Despite this difficult year, Cher has managed to stay busy, spending 2020 diving into work and activism.

"I didn't realize that I would be working so much, not being on the road," she says. "I like being on the stage, so that took a little bit of getting used to. But then all of a sudden I was doing all kinds of things. I didn't plan to. It just allowed itself to happen."