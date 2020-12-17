Cher Says She Gets Tested for COVID-19 'All the Time': 'I Have to Be Very Careful with My Mom'
Cher is being extra cautious this holiday season.
Months after the COVID-19 pandemic ended her recent concert tour early, the pop superstar is taking no chances.
"I get tested [for COVID] all the time," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.
Cher, 74, says she has to "very careful" with her mom, Georgia Holt, 93.
"We have a little bubble that we've had all this time," she adds. "We wear masks, and there's not very many of us. It's my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant. And we stay far apart from each other."
"I have to be careful too," she adds, "because I have asthma, I'm 74, and I have different health problems."
Despite this difficult year, Cher has managed to stay busy, spending 2020 diving into work and activism.
She recorded a song for the Joe Biden campaign, helped rescue elephants through her nonprofit Free the Wild and lent her voice to the new animated children's film, Bobbleheads: The Movie (now streaming on Netflix), in which she plays a toy version of herself.
"I didn't realize that I would be working so much, not being on the road," she says. "I like being on the stage, so that took a little bit of getting used to. But then all of a sudden I was doing all kinds of things. I didn't plan to. It just allowed itself to happen."
"I have a saying," she adds, "'Stand and be counted, or sit and be nothing.' And so, as the things came my way, you do what comes your way."
