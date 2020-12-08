"I do have a strange voice, I think, for voice-overs, because it's monotonous," Cher tells PEOPLE

Cher on Playing Herself in Bobbleheads: The Movie : 'No One Has Ever Asked Me to Do Voice-Overs!'

Cher is just as surprised as her fans that she stars in the new animated family film, Bobbleheads: The Movie, based on the popular collectible figurine.

"I've been famous for a million years, and no one has ever asked me to do voice-overs," she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"I do have a strange voice, I think, for voice-overs, because it's monotonous," Cher, 74, adds. "I mean, when you see my face, it's better when I'm talking. But it's a very strange ... I don't even know. I hate hearing myself. So it's a strange voice."

Image zoom Cher in Bobbleheads: The Movie | Credit: Universal Home Pictures Entertainment

When she was made the offer to play a bobblehead version of herself in the action-adventure, Cher recalls thinking, "'Well, I'm going to try this. And it sounds good.' "

And after seeing what the animated bobbleheads would look like in the Kirk Wise (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)-directed film, she said to herself: "Yeah, I do belong here."

In the film, the Oscar winner voices Bobblehead Cher, who offers words of wisdom to a group of misfit bobbleheads on a dangerous mission to save one of their own.

Asked if she made Bobbleheads: The Movie to endear herself to a new generation of fans, Cher says, "It's like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. I just kept thinking, 'What am I doing in this film? This is a film for young people. Little kids don't know who I am."

"But I realized that it didn't make any difference," she continues. "It didn't make any difference if kids knew who I was or not. My character was great, I was wearing my 'Turn Back Time' outfit, and I was helping the little kids."

Image zoom Cher in Bobbleheads: The Movie | Credit: Universal Home Pictures Entertainment

"For me, it was a story about being yourself. It helps kids without them really even knowing it. But kids need to know to be themselves. And everybody has something that maybe they're not happy with, or they're nervous about, or whatever. But I think this is something that sends a good message."

As for whether the legend owns any bobbleheads of her own, Cher concedes, "A friend of mine gave me one of me once."

"I think I'm a little ... I don't know, I think I might be a little bit old [for them]."