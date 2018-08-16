Twitter Calls for Cher and Amanda Seyfried to Star in a Live-Action Version of Tangled

Some things just seem meant to be.

Twitter freaked out earlier this week when one user realized that Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again costars Cher and Amanda Seyfried look just like Rapunzel and Mother Gothel from Disney’s 2010 animated movie Tangled.

The resemblance is definitely there. Cher, 72, has Gothel’s wild black hair and stands almost a foot taller than 32-year-old Seyfried, who looks just like Rapunzel with her long blonde hair and light eyes.

The side-by-side of the actresses with the characters led to many users calling for them to star in a live-action version of the story.

“Hey @DisneyStudios @Disney I’m thinking it’s time to get this in motion. I’ll be expecting a live action remake of Tangled within the next few years. Please and thank you! Sincerely, a HUGE Tangled Fan,” one user wrote.

Another user, however, had an even better idea for how the two could step into the fairytale world.

“Hmmm…..interesting resemblance ya got there…would be a real shame if someone….turNED TANGLED INTO A BROADWAY MUSICAL STARRING CHER AND AMANDA SEYFRIED,” the person wrote.

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel in the 2010 movie, while Donna Murphy took on Mother Gothel. The movie also featured the voices of Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is now in theaters.