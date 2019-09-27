Chelsea Handler Once Used Her White 'Privilege' to Walk Out of Grocery Stores Without Paying

Chelsea Handler is confronting her white privilege in a revealing episode of Red Table Talk.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the Facebook Watch show, Handler, 44, admits she has walked out of stores without paying.

“Going into the grocery store as a white person is totally different than going into the grocery store as a black person,” she tells hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “Nobody’s looking at you to screw up. Nobody’s looking at you to take something. Nobody suspects anything.”

The comedian continued, “Do you know how many times I’ve walked out of grocery stores because the line was too long and I didn’t feel like waiting?”

“I mean, talk about entitlement and privilege. I just knew I wouldn’t get caught because I was like this is annoying, I’m just going to take it,” Handler says. “I have done things like that in my life.”

“Wow,” Pinkett Smith said.

Image zoom Chelsea Handler VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Handler added her past was something she had difficulty accepting.

“And I had to come to terms with, A, that I’ve done that because I didn’t think it was a big deal until I really looked at it and it’s like, ‘What are you doing? You can’t do stuff like that,'” she said.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Returns with Guests Chelsea Handler and Alicia Keys

Handler currently stars in the Netflix documentary Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea. in which she explores how white privilege impacts American culture and how it’s benefitted her career.

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea. is currently streaming on Netflix.

Red Table Talk airs Monday on Facebook Watch.