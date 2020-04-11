Cheetah Girls' Raven-Symoné and Kiely Williams Hash Out Past Feud: 'Cancel, Clear and Delete It'

Image zoom

Raven-Symoné is healing a rift with her Cheetah Girls costar Kiely Williams.

Raven-Symoné, 34, shared the screen with Williams, 33, during an Instagram Live session on Thursday, in which both addressed their falling out during their days making the Disney Channel film franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Here’s the thing, I feel like everything leading up to this moment has been more climactic than what’s about to happen,” Williams began. “The expectations are high.”

“I don’t have a problem with it,” Raven-Symoné said. “I’ve put myself in places with people that are all kinds of different ways, and that’s how it is. Because of you, I get to talk to you and heal a wound from that time period when we were younger.”

The two starred alongside Adrienne Bailon and Sabrina Bryan in two Cheetah Girls films: 2003’s The Cheetah Girls and 2006’s The Cheetah Girls 2.

RELATED: ‘We Are Sisters!’ Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams Sing Cheetah Girls Lullaby to Williams’ Baby

Raven-Symoné did not appear in the third and final installment, 2008’s The Cheetah Girls: One World. Williams admitted she never thought they’d do a fourth film, but did ask Raven-Symoné why she opted not to join the three for the third film.

“The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team set,” Raven-Symoné said of her reasons why she didn’t do the third movie. “Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded. That was when me and Belinda started being friends because we felt ostracized.”

Belinda, a Mexican pop star, starred in the second film, which followed the four friends on an adventure in Spain where they compete against Belinda’s Marisol in a famous music competition.

“We have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business,” Raven-Symoné said, adding she felt Williams disliked her for past transgressions outside of her control. “Back in the day, you came up and said, ‘I auditioned for The Cosby Show, too. And I didn’t get it.'”

Image zoom (from top clockwise) Sabrina Bryan, Kiely Williams, Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symoné Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Williams said, “Because I’m not a good actress! It’s true. I didn’t get that part, and it’s all right. I could understand what you’re trying to say. I’m a lot, so I get it. I would never try to hurt you on purpose.”

The That’s So Raven star replied, “Well I appreciate that, sweetheart, and I release any pain towards you that I have, and I cancel, clear and delete it.”

As the two seemed to heal their rift, Raven-Symoné encouraged Williams to heal her own troubles with Bailon, 36.

“You know what’s next on the list. I talked to Adrienne,” Raven-Symoné told Williams.

RELATED: Cheetah Girls Turns 15! Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, Raven-Symoné & Kiely Williams Look Back

Williams adamantly began saying, “No, no, no. Nope.”

“She didn’t come to my dad’s funeral or call me when he died,” she said. “I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be messy. I’m being for real with you, no. You can say what you want about me and how you felt about me, but you can’t ever say that I didn’t f—— ride for Adrienne. You can’t say that.”

She added, “I didn’t do anything!”

Raven-Symoné attempted to calm Williams down, saying, “Count to five for two seconds,” before telling her former costar that friendship was more important than any feud.

“You prideful asses need to calm down and say, ‘I’m pissed at you, but let’s talk about it,'” Raven-Symoné said.

Looking downcast, Williams said, “Maybe Iyanla [Vanzant] will be able to fix the Cheetah Girls, who knows.”