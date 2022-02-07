Cheaper by the Dozen Trailer: See Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff Wrangle Their Unruly Brood in Reboot
The Bakers are back!
A new trailer has dropped for Disney+'s Cheaper by the Dozen remake, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as two parents within a multiracial, blended family of 12.
Braff, 46, and Union, 49, play Paul and Zoey, respectively, who bolt out of bed at the beginning of the trailer as they realize they're late — a "code red," according to Paul.
The rest of the 2-minute preview gives a glimpse at some of their hilarious adventures with their 10 kids as Paul declares, "We're not a cult."
"But we're weird. We're one of a kind, all the way," says Zoey.
Cheaper by the Dozen is a "funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business," according to an official synopsis.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the film was in development, with Braff and Union set to star, back in January 2021.
The script was co-written by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who also produced. Gail Lerner (black-ish, Grace and Frankie) is directed the film.
Cheaper by the Dozen also features appearances by Erika Christensen and twin sisters Brittany and Cynthia Daniel, among the several child actors.
The reboot comes 18 years after the 2003 film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt debuted in theaters.
A sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, soon followed two years later starring Eugene Levy as the patriarch of a rival family with equally as many kids.
The original Cheaper by the Dozen came out in 1950 and was based on the autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey of the same name.
The 2003 film also starred Tom Welling, Piper Perabo, Hilary Duff and Alyson Stoner, among others.
Cheaper by the Dozen is streaming March 18 on Disney+.