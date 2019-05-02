Charlize Theron Shares the Hilarious Way Rihanna Trolled Her with a T-shirt

Charlize Theron received a hilarious birthday gift, from none other than Rihanna.

The Long Shot actress, 43, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night to discuss her new film and revealed how the singer, 31, trolled her with a T-shirt.

“A couple of months ago I got something in the mail, it was a T-shirt,” Theron told host Seth Meyers, adding she and Rihanna had the same publicist, Amanda Silverman.

“Rihanna had made a T-shirt of the birthday greeting that my publicist gave her which literally was like, ‘To my most favorite client ever,’ ” Theron explained. “And Rihanna wrote in the following email, ‘I’m making a T-shirt of this and sending it to Charlize.’ “

The “Work” singer kept her promise and sent Theron a T-shirt with images of the email exchanges on the front.

“This is a real thing that Rihanna had made to burn you,” Meyers, 45, said while laughing and holding up the T-shirt.

Theron jokingly said, “It made me feel great!”

Image zoom Charlize Theron, Rihanna Mike Coppola/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The actress also revealed that she landed in the hospital for five days after watching the 2006 film Borat.

“A few of us went to go and see Borat and halfway through that movie I laughed so hard that my neck locked up,” Theron told Meyers. “And, like, an ambulance had to take me to the hospital. And I was in the hospital for five days.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Says Her Sex Scene in Long Shot Only Lasts 10 Seconds Because She Was ‘Tired’

The incident also meant she never got to see the ending.

“I didn’t finish the movie!” she said. “I’ve never, like, fully finished the movie.”

Long Shot is in theaters Friday.