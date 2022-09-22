Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'

Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship.

The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine. "And I was just like, I don't know if I wanna. ... I just feel so out of practice."

For now, the currently single mother of two is focused on daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 7 — and what she can do to impress them, like in the kitchen.

"When my kids say, 'Mom, nobody makes pasta better than you,' nothing gets close to that," Theron said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Charlize Theron on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue. Josh Olins

Back in September 2020, Theron said on The Drew Barrymore Show that she was enjoying the single life while raising her two daughters.

"I haven't dated anybody for over five years," the Mad Max: Fury Road actress said at the time. "I'm open when friends of mine are like, 'You should go on a date, you should meet this guy.' "

Though the Academy Award winner was open to meeting new people, she said she felt "like I'm in a place in my life where you have to come with a lot of game."

"Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won't accept anything less," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Charlize Theron Posts Rare Video with Two Daughters Enjoying Vacation: "Me and My Girls 4 Life"

Theron went on to add, "I can honestly say this, on my life, I don't feel lonely."

"Once I had my children, it's not that it replaces something, or that it makes you less interested in something else," she explained. "I'm still firing on all cylinders. I just think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand; it's a lot of work to be a parent. Part of that is at the end of the day I get to bed and I think, 'Oh my God, I wouldn't want this day to be any different.' "

Theron's last known serious relationship was with Sean Penn. The two began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement a year later. They split in June 2015.

Before Penn, 62, Theron had a long-term relationship with actor Stuart Townsend after meeting him on the set of their 2002 film Trapped. They broke up in 2010.