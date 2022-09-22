Entertainment Movies Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice' Charlize Theron, who is currently single, tells Harper's Bazaar that she turned down "a deep dive into a relationship" during the COVID-19 pandemic By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 11:22 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Charlize Theron for Harper's Bazaar. Photo: Josh Olins Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine. "And I was just like, I don't know if I wanna. ... I just feel so out of practice." For now, the currently single mother of two is focused on daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 7 — and what she can do to impress them, like in the kitchen. "When my kids say, 'Mom, nobody makes pasta better than you,' nothing gets close to that," Theron said. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Charlize Theron on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue. Josh Olins Charlize Theron Says She Is "Shockingly" Single and Ready to Date: Somebody Needs to "Step Up" Back in September 2020, Theron said on The Drew Barrymore Show that she was enjoying the single life while raising her two daughters. "I haven't dated anybody for over five years," the Mad Max: Fury Road actress said at the time. "I'm open when friends of mine are like, 'You should go on a date, you should meet this guy.' " Though the Academy Award winner was open to meeting new people, she said she felt "like I'm in a place in my life where you have to come with a lot of game." "Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won't accept anything less," she said. RELATED VIDEO: Charlize Theron Posts Rare Video with Two Daughters Enjoying Vacation: "Me and My Girls 4 Life" Theron went on to add, "I can honestly say this, on my life, I don't feel lonely." "Once I had my children, it's not that it replaces something, or that it makes you less interested in something else," she explained. "I'm still firing on all cylinders. I just think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand; it's a lot of work to be a parent. Part of that is at the end of the day I get to bed and I think, 'Oh my God, I wouldn't want this day to be any different.' " Theron's last known serious relationship was with Sean Penn. The two began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement a year later. They split in June 2015. Before Penn, 62, Theron had a long-term relationship with actor Stuart Townsend after meeting him on the set of their 2002 film Trapped. They broke up in 2010.