Charlize Theron Transforms Into Megyn Kelly the Same Day the Embattled Host's Show Is Canceled

In the wake of Megyn Kelly’s canceled Today show, Charlize Theron is transforming into her doppelganger on the set of her new Roger Ailes film.

The Oscar-winning actress, 43, looked incredibly similar to Kelly, 47, in a white T-shirt, jeans and the news anchor’s signature blonde, wavy locks, on the same day sources told PEOPLE Megyn Kelly Today was canceled by NBC after the host’s controversial blackface comments.

Theron was all smiles as she was photographed on Thursday while on the Los Angeles set. Later in the day, she changed into a more conservative look — a black dress with her blonde hair in a low bun to mimic one of Kelly’s looks during the run of her former Fox News show.

The untitled film will center on the women working at Fox News and how they took on Roger Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over at the network, according to IMDb.

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly on the set of her untitled Roger Ailes film PacificCoastNews

Theron will star alongside Margot Robbie, Alice Eve, Nicole Kidman, Kate McKinnon, John Lithgow and Allison Janney.

NBC confirmed Kelly’s 9 a.m. Today show hour was canceled on Friday in a statement.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other Today co-anchors,” an NBC spokesperson told PEOPLE.

While Kelly’s show is officially done, her future at the network remains unclear. Following NBC’s announcement about the show, Kelly’s attorney told Variety in a statement: “Megyn remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that Kelly’s hour had been canceled.

“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” one source said. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.”

Kelly did not appear live on air Thursday or Friday morning, with NBC announcing the rest of this week’s broadcasts had been replaced with pre-taped episodes.

“Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” an NBC spokesperson previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Kelly, 47, has since apologized for her comments twice — first in an internal email to colleagues and then on-air as she held back tears.

The outcry on social media was swift following the segment. On Wednesday, Kelly’s NBC colleagues condemned her harshly on-air. Craig Melvin called her remarks “indefensible” as well as “ignorant and racist,” and Al Roker insisted she “owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country.”