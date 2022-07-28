Charlize Theron Teams with Gravity Director to Produce and Possibly Star in New Film (Report)

Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón are co-producing Amazon Studio's Jane, the story of author Philip K. Dick whose twin sister died at six weeks old

Charlize Theron is wearing her producer hat for an upcoming project; and she's teaming up with an award-winning director.

The 46-year-old actress is set to produce Amazon Studios' forthcoming project Jane, which tells the life story of author Philip K. Dick, who lost his twin sister when they were six weeks old. The death is said to have served as inspiration for the science fiction author's projects, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside Theron, Alfonso Cuarón, who won a Best Director Academy Award for 2014's Gravity, will also produce with Dick's daughter Isa Hackett.

Charlize Theron Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Theron is also in talks to star in the feature, and Cuarón could direct, The Wrap reports.

Jane is said to be "a moving, suspenseful and darkly humorous story about a woman's unique relationship with her brilliant, but troubled twin, who also happens to be the celebrated novelist Philip K. Dick. While attempting to rescue her brother from predicaments both real and imagined, Jane plunges deeper and deeper into a fascinating world of his creation," according to THR.

Electric Shepherd Productions, Denver and Delilah Productions, and Esperanto Filmoj are also on board to produce, with Gabriela Rodriguez of Esperanto Filmoj, Beth Kono and AJ Dix of Denver and Delilah, and Kalen Egan, the Electric Shepherd Productions' Head of Film and Television Sarah Scougal, Deadline reports.

"The story of 'Jane' has been with me for as long as I can remember. Jane, my father's twin sister who died a few weeks after birth, was at the center of his universe," said Hackett, per Deadline. "Befitting a man of his unique imagination, this film will defy the conventions of a biopic and embrace the alternate reality Philip K. Dick so desperately desired—one in which his beloved sister survived beyond six weeks of age."

