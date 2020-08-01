Charlize Theron Shares Throwback Footage of Herself Shaving Her Head for Mad Max: Fury Road

Charlize Theron is throwing it back to one of her most iconic looks.

The actress, 44, shared a video on Twitter Friday of herself shaving her head to get into character as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Theron's Africa Outreach Project hosted a drive-in screening of the 2015 action movie on Friday night in Los Angeles, which inspired the actress to share the footage of her hair transformation.

"In honor of our @CTAOP drive-in screening of #MadMaxFuryRoad tonight, throwing it back to the point of no return with creating Furiosa," Theron wrote on Twitter alongside the clip.

"A huge thank you to @TheGroveLA and @ChadHudsonEvent for making tonight happen! So excited to see this movie on the big screen again."

Though plans are in motion for a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, Theron won't be part of the project — something she recently admitted is "a tough one to swallow."

"Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly."

Director George Miller told The New York Times in May that Theron won't be reprising the role of Furiosa because the movie will follow a younger version of the character.

Image zoom Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

"For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don't think we’re nearly there yet," Miller said, adding that he's planning on casting an actress in her twenties instead. "Despite valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe."

The Mad Max franchise began in 1979 with Mad Max, followed by Mad Max 2 in 1981 and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985. In 2015, Tom Hardy took over as Max from Mel Gibson, who starred in the first three films.