Charlize Theron Shares Close-Up Selfie of Her Doctor Strange 2 Character: 'Meet Clea'

Charlize Theron stars in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Charlize Theron attends CTAOP's Night Out on June 26, 2021 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP)

Charlize Theron is finally sharing Clea with the world!

Days after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered on May 6, Theron, 46, posted a close-up selfie of her character in the Marvel Studios film as well as an image of the character alongside Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

"Meet Clea," she simply wrote in the Instagram caption Tuesday.

Theron made her cameo minutes into the closing credits of the movie as a fellow sorcerer and one of Strange's most powerful allies.

While chatting with Deadline last week, screenwriter Michael Waldron discussed the actress and her character Clea.

"First off — Charlize Theron, holy s---!" he said. "We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is, you could say, the great love of Doctor Strange but really in a lot of ways his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself. Her backstory is fascinating; she's the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie."

Waldron continued, "[Doctor Strange and Clea] have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her. But it felt like we had to close the book, to some extent, on his love story with Christine Palmer — the Rachel McAdams character — and so Doctor Strange hears that wisdom from Christine to face his fears and be open to the idea of loving someone.

"And then along comes Clea, and I guess we'll see what happens next between the two of them," he added.

In addition to Theron, the Doctor Strange sequel also stars Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong.

The film earned $185 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to Variety, making it the biggest debut of a movie so far this year, beating out Robert Pattinson's The Batman, which opened to $134 million.