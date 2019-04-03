Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen star opposite each other in the new movie Long Shot

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen Had a Hilarious Run-in with Some Rambunctious Puppies

Attack of the puppies!

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen had their hands full this week, if a new Instagram post from Theron is any indication. In the image, the two costars cuddle with some rambunctious puppies.

The actress, 43, wore a white sweater with black leather pants and looked overwhelmed as two dogs lunged at her chest. Meanwhile, Rogen cuddled with a small puppy while wearing an all-grey outfit with white sneakers.

The puppies appeared to be part of an upcoming video interview with Buzzfeed.

“A puppy bit my boob off. How’s your Monday going?” Theron captioned the silly photo.

In an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs, Rogen, 36, commented on the post, writing, “It bit my boob too.”

Theron responded, cheekily writing, “That was not your boob.”

The two star opposite each other in the upcoming movie Long Shot, a political romantic comedy about a woman running for president who enlists a recently reconnected childhood friend to help her out with campaign speeches.

Image zoom Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron in Long Shot | Credit: Lionsgate

Theron stars as Secretary of State Charlotte Fields while Rogen plays Fred Flarsky, a journalist who Charlotte used to babysit when they were young. After the two reconnect at a party, Charlotte hires Flarsky on as her speechwriter, given that he already knows her.

The cast also includes Alexander Skarsgård as the Prime Minister of Canada and Bob Odenkirk as the current president, who confuses Theron with an actual secretary.