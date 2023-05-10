Charlize Theron Warns She'll 'F--- Anybody Up' Who Comes for Drag Queens: 'We're in Your Corner'

"No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!" the Oscar winner proclaimed in a virtual appearance for the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon

Published on May 10, 2023
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron. Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty

Charlize Theron is a drag ally.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner appeared virtually among a group of friends for the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon to voice her support for the drag community.

"We love you queens. We're in your corner and we've got you, and I will f--- anybody up who's trying to f--- with anything with you guys," said Theron, 47, as seen in a video tweeted by fan account Charlize Theron Daily.

"There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I'm talking about right now and it ain't no drag queen — because if you've ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person," Theron said.

Theron went on to ask viewers to "please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!"

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The comments from Theron — who's mom to daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 8 — come amid a state of unrest for the drag community in the United States, where Tennessee recently became the first state to pass legislation restricting drag shows.

The law, which was signed March 2, bans the performances on both public property as well as "in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult."

More recently, city officials in Port St. Lucie, Florida, canceled an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in April and restricted other events to be for ages 21 and older in anticipation of Gov. Ron DeSantis signing an anti-drag bill into law.

In February, the American Civil Liberties Union tracked a record number of 349 bills targeting LGBTQ rights in the U.S. (a number that has since climbed to 474), causing RuPaul's Drag Race stars to speak out at a viewing event that month celebrating the episode milestone.

"Although things have progressed since Drag Race aired its first episode on Logo TV in 2009, the queer community continues to be the target of discrimination," according to a press release from GLAAD.

"It's wild to see what's going on as all these anti-trans bills being disguised as anti-drag bills," said season 15 winner Sasha Colby in a video filmed during the event and shared by GLAAD across social media.

"You know what we're not gonna do? We're not gonna let them take us down. We're going to keep doing what we need to do. Because you know what? Drag is for us, and drag is art," added Colby, 37.

Also during Sunday's telethon, Marcia Gay Harden said that the legislation "is so fear-based and it's spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people. I believe this country will fight that."

"What drives me is because it's right and what's happening right now is wrong," Harden, 63, told co-host Adam Shankman as she explained why she wants to support the cause.

"What drives me is — my children are all queer," the Academy Award winner continued. "My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day."

