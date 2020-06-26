Charlize Theron, who has done her own stunts in several action movies, called Steven Seagal’s martial arts skills into question

Charlize Theron Says ‘Overweight’ Steven Seagal ‘Can Barely Fight’: ‘He’s Not Very Nice to Women’

Charlize Theron has criticized fellow actor Steven Seagal, calling into question his martial arts skills and sharing that “he’s not very nice to women.”

While promoting her latest action film, The Old Guard on Howard Stern’s radio show, the 44-year-old actress said that she prepares for her action projects by watching old fighting videos, and has often come across one of Seagal, who has said he has a black belt in karate.

“At night I’ll go online to watch fighters or watch people fight and you always come across that odd Seagal video of him ‘fighting’ in Japan, but he really isn’t,” she said.

She continued, “He’s just incredibly overweight and pushing people. He’s overweight and can barely fight … look it up, it’s ridiculous. He’s shoving people by the face. It’s a whole setup.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star then justified her criticism of Seagal, 68, noting, “I have no problem talking s--- about him because he’s not very nice to women so f--- you!”

A rep for Seagal did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This is not the first time that Seagal’s conduct towards women has come into question.

The actor has been accused of sexual harassment and other misconduct by several women, including Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy and Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

In 2018, he was also accused of rape by an extra who appeared in his 1994 film On Deadly Ground, Regina Simons. She told TheWrap that she was 18 at the time of the alleged rape, which she claimed happened after Seagal invited her to a wrap party for the movie at his Beverly Hills home in 1993.

Around the same time, Dutch model Faviola Dadis took to Instagram to accuse the actor of sexually assaulting her at an audition in 2002 after being inspired by de Rossi coming forward with her own accusations.