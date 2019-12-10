Charlize Theron Says It's 'Unfair' No Women Were Nominated for Best Director at the Globes

While Charlize Theron is happy about her recent Golden Globe nomination for playing Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, she’s not pleased with one important category.

In a discussion with the Los Angeles Times on Monday after the 2020 nominations were announced, Theron, 44, couldn’t help but address the fact that no women had been nominated in the best director race.

“It’s tough. It’s really, really tough,” she said of the controversy. “And I think it gets really frustrating when we we have to remember that women directors, especially, are just trying to get their numbers up. They represent 10% of our directors in the industry, and when you have a good year like we had this year with such great work, it is incredibly frustrating.”

She continued, “No woman wants to get nominated because it’s the right thing to do. It’s really, really ridiculous. It’s not cool. It’s really hard, and I think it’s unfair, and it’s why we can’t stop this fight. We gotta keep making noise until we’re heard and these stories get recognized.”

Image zoom Charlize Theron Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment

Next year’s show will boast, once again, an all-male roster of nominees: Boon Joon-ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Todd Phillips (Joker).

That list unfortunately left no room for Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig, whose film only landed its star Saoirse Ronan a nomination, as well as its score.

Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria was also shut out of the race, although Jennifer Lopez got some love in the best supporting actress category for her buzzed-about performance in the real-life stripper drama. The film fared better at the recent Gotham Awards, where it was nominated for best picture.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.