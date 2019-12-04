Charlize Theron Says Harvey Weinstein Lied to People About Them Sleeping Together

Charlize Theron is speaking out about allegations Harvey Weinstein made in regard to their working relationship.

The Bombshell actress, 44, told The New York Times the disgraced producer, 67, lied about them sleeping together as a way to manipulate actresses.

“One of his lines was that Renée [Zellweger] and I slept with him to get jobs,” Theron said. “There was no limit to him.”

The Oscar-winning actress said Weinstein “did that to everybody.”

“Pitting women against each other? He was really, really good at that,” Theron said. “There was a lot of, like, ‘Well, I’m talking to Gwyneth [Paltrow] for this movie…’ Even in the sexual favors, he would still pit us against each other.”

In December 2017, Zellweger, 50, denied Weinstein’s allegations that she had given him any “sexual favors.” The actress’ rep told PEOPLE in a statement, “If Harvey said that, he’s full of s—.”

The producer allegedly told aspiring actresses that he received “sexual favors” from Zellweger, along with other stars like Paltrow and Theron, as examples of how a sexual relationship with him could help their careers, according to a lawsuit filed in December 2017.

Regarding the accusations that Weinstein stated that he slept with Paltrow, Theron and Zellweger, a Weinstein spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time: “Mr. Weinstein vehemently denies these accusations and has never stated he slept with any of them. It’s ridiculous that anyone would believe these talented women, academy award winners, provided sexual favors in exchange for roles they earned based on their talent and brilliant work. It’s simply not true.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. The producer has not been convicted of any crimes and is currently scheduled to go to trial in January 2020 for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The Washington Post. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In the meantime, Theron has tackled the role of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, which gives a revealing look at the culture of Fox News and the story of the women who took down its formidable former CEO Roger Ailes.

The film also stars Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton and Mark Duplass.

Bombshell is in theaters Dec. 13.