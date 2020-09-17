Charlize Theron Reveals She Hasn’t 'Dated Anybody for Over 5 Years' as She Enjoys Being Single

Charlize Theron is opening up about her dating life.

The Old Guard actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday and she spoke about enjoying her single life while raising daughters, Jackson, 8, and August, 5.

"I haven’t dated anybody for over five years,” Theron, 45, revealed to host Drew Barrymore. “I’m open when friends of mine are like, 'You should go on a date, you should meet this guy.' "

While the Oscar-winner is open to meeting new people she said she feels "like I’m in a place in my life where you have to come with a lot of game."

"Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won’t accept anything less," Theron said.

She added, "I can honestly say this, on my life, I don’t feel lonely."

"Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something, or that it makes you less interested in something else," she said. "I’m still firing on all cylinders. I just think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand; it’s a lot of work to be a parent. Part of that is at the end of the day I get to bed and I think, ‘Oh my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be any different.' "

In June, the mom of two discussed her dating life while on The Howard Stern Show, saying, "I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me."

"On the lives of my children, I’ve never been lonely," she said. "I’ve never felt alone."

"My life right now just doesn’t allow a lot of room for something like that to happen," Theron said. "But in saying that, there’s not this thing that drives me [to have a romantic relationship]."

She continued, "I enjoy being set up on dates but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again, I’m too old for that s—."