Charlize Theron Really Does Want to Remake Die Hard with a Lesbian Twist: It’s 'Kind of Brilliant'

Charlize Theron is serious about wanting to make a Die Hard movie with a lesbian twist.

The actress talked about the idea while appearing in Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood Issue, answering whether she would really sign on to star in a movie remake if it was offered to her.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a great idea. That's why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant," she said. "I was like, 'This person needs to start pitching. That's a great idea.' And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, 'Yeah, sign me on.' "

Theron's original interest came after a fan asked when the actress would get her own action movie in which she avenges her character's wife. The Oscar winner, 45, replied on Twitter that she was totally up for it.

"Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife," wrote the fan.

"Where do I sign," replied Theron.

Theron has played several lesbian and bisexual characters throughout her career, including her Oscar-winning role as the real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003's Monster. Theron played Wuornos opposite Christina Ricci, the character's girlfriend.

She also played bisexual women in the movies Tully and Atomic Blonde. The actress's character had a relationship with The Mummy actress Sofia Boutella in the latter, even avenging Boutella's character's death in the 2017 movie.

Theron previously said she "loved" having the opportunity to play a bisexual character in Atomic Blonde, and help bring a wider representation to cinema.