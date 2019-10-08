Charlize Theron Says Megyn Kelly Is 'Incredibly Kind' for Complimenting Her Bombshell Portrayal

Charlize Theron is responding after Megyn Kelly praised her casting in the upcoming Fox News drama film Bombshell.

The Oscar winner, 44, is playing the former Fox News anchor in the movie, and last month Kelly paid the actress a compliment, telling The Daily Mail, “She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Theron told the outlet that she hadn’t heard about Kelly’s complimentary comments, but said, “That’s incredibly kind.”

“We try to, as actors and creative storytellers, we try to do all of this with integrity, so that was always where it came from,” the actress added. “So for her to feel good about that, I’m sure it can’t be easy for her, so I’m incredibly understanding.”

The film also stars Nicole Kidman ⁠— as Gretchen Carlson ⁠— and Margot Robbie as women who claim they were sexually harassed by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow. Kelly, 48, and Carlson, 53, both former employees of the network, claimed sexual harassment from Ailes during their careers.

In March, Theron said she had “empathy” for Kelly after playing her in the movie.

“I didn’t know how complicated her situation was,” Theron told Variety at the SXSW premiere of her movie Long Shot. “I think for a lot of people, they didn’t understand why she just didn’t speak up. She was in a complicated place, and as a human being, I have empathy for that. And I don’t think a lot of people truly understood that.”

“She’s a conflicted human being and so am I,” the actress added in a May interview on Watch What Happens Live. “So I have no place to judge her or say anything other than I wish her well and I think this is a good story to tell, it’s an important story to tell.”

In her 2016 memoir Settle for More, Kelly detailed the sexual harassment she said she endured while working for Ailes. He was accused of similar behavior by numerous women at Fox News, which he vehemently denied until his death in May 2017. Carlson and Kelly’s allegations, along with other women at the network, led to Ailes’ resignation from the company in July 2016.

Rounding out Bombshell‘s A-list cast is Allison Janney, Alice Eve, Mark Duplass, Malcolm McDowell, Connie Britton and Kate McKinnon. The movie released its first teaser trailer in August.

Bombshell hits theaters on Dec. 20.