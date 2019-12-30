Charlize Theron Poses Alongside Bachelor Billboard with Star Peter Weber: ‘Turbulence I Like'

It seems Peter Weber already has some famous faces rooting for him to find love.

On Sunday, Charlize Theron shared a photo of herself posing alongside one of the pilot’s sultry ads for his upcoming season of The Bachelor, with the slogan “Expect Turbulence” printed across the top.

“Turbulence I like,” the Academy Award-winning actress, 44, captioned a black-and-white snap of herself standing in front of Weber’s billboard, showing off her excitement for the upcoming season.

Fellow actress January Jones ,41, commented on Theron’s post, also expressing her fandom for the ABC series. “Omg!!! I can. Not. Wait,” the Mad Men star wrote.

Theron has been a longtime superfan of the Bachelor franchise, even speaking about her love for the show with late-night host James Corden in 2018.

“I basically feel like, I am dating the Bachelor — like, the show,” she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last year. “On Monday night, because my kids can’t read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I have like — I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and then I watch The Bachelor and that’s my date night. I just date the show.”

“I don’t want to be on the show. I want to just watch,” she added when Corden asked who she would want to get a rose from.

In May of last year, the Bombshell actress also publicly weighed in on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s controversial break up with Becca Kufrin during season 22 of the series.

“She is so much better off. I mean, literally, not impressive. Not impressed with him at all,” Theron said of Luyendyk Jr. on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Now the series and its fans are gearing up for the 24th season with ABC teasers already proving it’ll be a turbulent couple of months.

In a recent promo for the upcoming season, Weber, 28, finds himself in hot water with host Chris Harrison, who tells the leading man he needs to make something “right.”

And, of course, Weber isn’t the only one feeling the heat this season, as the clip shows women cracking under the pressure.

“The claws are definitely coming out,” says one contestant, while another cries, “I’m so done!”

Earlier this month, ABC revealed that the Jan. 6 three-hour premiere will include Weber’s first group and one-on-one dates — a first for the franchise.

The 30 contestants vying for his rose on night one include three flight attendants and “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor.”

However, it’s Hannah Brown‘s limo arrival that has Bachelor Nation talking.

Weber placed third on Brown’s recent season of The Bachelorette. The two also became known as the couple that had sex (four times!) in a windmill during their night in the Fantasy Suite.

The first trailer for Weber’s season teased a shocking reunion between the exes after the Alabama native drops in for a surprise visit that ends with Weber inviting Brown to join the cast of women competing on his season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he said. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.