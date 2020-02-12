Charlize Theron Takes Epic Oscars Selfie with Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Regina King and Rami Malek

Charlize Theron may have won the award for best selfie of Oscars night.

Theron, who was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her mother, Gerda Maritz, alongside Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Salma Hayek and last year’s Oscar winners Regina King and Rami Malek.

“Good company. #Oscars2020,” Theron, 44, wrote in the caption on Tuesday.

Theron attended the awards show on Sunday with her mother, sweetly telling E! News on the red carpet, “I win the award for best date, for sure.”

Gerda jumped in to add she is “very proud” of her daughter.

“Oh, are you? Thanks,” Theron quipped. Her mother laughed, saying, “A little bit, just a little bit.”

The mother-daughter duo both sported dark-colored dresses for the special evening — Charlize in an off-the-shoulder black gown and her mother in a navy long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline.

Both women accessorized their looks with simple jewelry, including thin necklaces and stud earrings.

The two had a good time at the Academy Awards, even chanting in support for Parasite with Hanks, 63, as the lights dimmed before executive producer Miky Lee could finish her speech.

After the show, Theron attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with Kazuhiro Tsuji, the special effects artist responsible for her Bombshell transformation who won an Oscar for his work.

In January, Theron showed off her mother again when the two attended the Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.