The Old Guard saw 72 million households tune in during its first week of release last year, according to Netflix

Charlize Theron Says Old Guard Sequel Has Completed Script, Will Start Filming Early Next Year

The Old Guard's encore will soon be kicking off production.

The sequel to the hit Charlize Theron-led Netflix action flick is set to begin filming in the first quarter of 2022, Theron confirmed to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She also confirmed that her costars, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli, are "definitely" returning for the new installment.

The first movie follows Theron's Andy and a group of mercenaries who are immortal as they welcome a new immortal, a U.S. Marine who died in combat, to their ranks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

THE OLD GUARD (L to R) KIKI LAYNE as NILE, LUCA MARINELLI as NICKY, CHARLIZE THERON as ANDY, MARWAN KENZARI as JOE in THE OLD GUARD The Old Guard (2020) | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

The Old Guard saw a whopping 72 million households tune in during its first week of release last July, according to Netflix. It currently holds an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and 71% Audience Score.

"It's pretty nutty, right?" Theron, 45, told Variety later that month, reacting to the number of people who have seen the film. "It's pretty crazy."

But the huge success didn't mean the Oscar winner was thinking about a sequel just yet, even though the ending of the first film sets up an intriguing new storyline.

"We're still pushing this one out," she said at the time. "Let's have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I'm sure when it's the right time, we'll start the conversation."

RELATED VIDEO: The Old Guard Star Charlize Theron Loves Playing "Warriors" and Talks About Changing the Face of Action Films

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard had a female-led postproduction team that was made up of about 85% women, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Prince-Bythewood, who also became the first Black woman to helm a comic-book-themed movie, told the outlet that a gender breakdown like that "doesn't happen, or very rarely happens on any movie, but on an action film, I guarantee you that's never happened before."

"When you look at the résumés of a lot of really talented women, they are not as long or as extensive as a lot of men in the same position," she continued. "But I know for a fact that it doesn't have to do with talent, it has to do with opportunity."