Charlize Theron, 43, Says She was Offered a Role in Wonder Woman — to Play Her Mother

Charlize Theron was approached to star in Wonder Woman, but not as the titular character.

The 43-year-old Oscar winner stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Long Shot costar Seth Rogen when a caller asked if the rumors of her turning down Wonder Woman were true.

“I did not turn the role of Wonder Woman down,” Theron clarified, before asking Cohen if she has time to tell the story.

“This is a great of example of how Hollywood slaps you in the face once you start aging,” she continued. “So somebody had said to me, ‘Oh, there’s action on this thing, Wonder Woman, we just want to make you aware of it.’ And I was like, ‘I’m just not familiar with it, what does Wonder Woman do?’ And this person said, ‘No, it’s for Wonder Woman’s mom.’ “

After assuring she was “fine” once host Cohen looked upset for her, the actress added that it served as “the defining moment where I crossed over and I wasn’t fully aware of it.”

The part eventually went to Connie Nielsen, 53, while Wonder Woman was played by 34-year-old Gal Gadot, who is only 9 years younger than Theron.

Theron, who is starring in her first traditional romantic comedy, recently opened up about struggling with the message most of them give audiences during an interview with the Press Association via the Irish Examiner.

“I struggle with that sometimes in romantic comedies, I feel like I’m the only loser who has never experienced the third act of most romantic comedy and it just makes me feel very bitter,” she said jokingly as Rogen laughed alongside her.

“So I just wanted to feel like I could bring something to the table,” she continued. “I think it’s hard for me to do that kind of fantasy love stuff. I just wanted to make sure that we all agreed that we wanted to make a film that would have two characters that felt modern and felt at time conflicted and that we would focus on a relationship that felt real.”

Long Shot — also starring June Diane Raphael and O’Shea Jackson Jr. — is in theaters Friday.