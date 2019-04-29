Charlize Theron Jokes That Most Romantic Comedies Make Her Feel Like a ‘Loser’ in Love

Charlize Theron isn’t a fan of most romantic comedies.

The 43-year-old actress opened up about struggling with the message most romantic comedies give audiences during an interview with the Press Association via the Irish Examiner.

“I struggle with that sometimes in romantic comedies, I feel like I’m the only loser who has never experienced the third act of most romantic comedy and it just makes me feel very bitter,” she said jokingly as her costar Seth Rogen laughed alongside her.

Theron stars with Rogen in the R-rated romantic comedy Long Shot in which she plays Charlotte Field, a politician who hires her old friend, Fred Flarsky (Rogen) as her speechwriter. The two eventually fall for each other.

“So I just wanted to feel like I could bring something to the table,” she continued. “I think it’s hard for me to do that kind of fantasy love stuff.”

Theron added, “I just wanted to make sure that we all agreed that we wanted to make a film that would have two characters that felt modern and felt at time conflicted and that we would focus on a relationship that felt real.”

Earlier this month, Theron expressed her interest in dating in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot,” Theron said. “Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up.”

She added, “I’m shockingly available.”

The Oscar-winner’s last serious relationship was with Sean Penn. The two began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement a year later. They split in June 2015.

The actress had a long-term relationship with actor Stuart Townsend after meeting him on the set of their 2002 film Trapped. They broke up in 2010.

Long Shot hits theaters on May 3.