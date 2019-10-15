Charlize Theron Is Unrecognizable as Megyn Kelly in New Trailer for Fox News Drama Bombshell

The ladies of Fox News are striking back.

That’s the theme for the latest Bombshell trailer, which finally offers a look at just how the Fox News employees — played by Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie — will be taking on the sexual harassment scandal at the network that brought down former CEO Roger Ailes.

The movie — which stars Theron as Megyn Kelly, Kidman ⁠as Gretchen Carlson, and Robbie as a new Fox News worker — tells the story of the women who claim they were sexually harassed by former Ailes, played by John Lithgow. Kelly and Carlson, both former employees of the network, claimed sexual harassment from Ailes during their careers.

The women are all roaring in the first trailer, with Kidman’s Carlson enraged and sick of the treatment she receives while Theron’s Kelly’s is still concerned about becoming the story.

But while Carlson and Kelly are portrayed as veterans handling the Fox News dynamics, Robbie’s wide-eye new hire is still full of optimism and ready to face new challenges at the network. Until a confrontation with Ailes is teased, and she’s left looking harrowed.

The Jay Roach-directed Fox News drama was screened for the first time in Los Angeles on Sunday, and critics are already praising the film and its famous leading ladies.

“BOMBSHELL will make a convincing case for the VICE slot in the Best Picture race,” Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times wrote on Twitter, later adding, “Margot Robbie should see supporting-actress heat for BOMBSHELL, which gives her a meaty arc from true-believer to potential whistleblower. But the film may also catch heat for the character, since she’s a fictional composite handed the film’s most significant sex-harassment scene.”

Other’s echoed his sentiment about a potential nomination for Robbie, Matt Samet writing, “Margot Robbie crashes into the Best Supporting Actress race with a devastating performance, descending from wide-eyed optimism to broken victim masterfully. Theron transforms, but Margot steals the show. Everyone will be talking about this film, that’s for sure.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Says Megyn Kelly Is ‘Incredibly Kind’ for Complimenting Her Bombshell Casting

Even more called on nominations for Theron and her “uncanny” performance of Kelly, which left some viewers “awestruck.”

“Charlize Theron is remarkable as Megyn Kelly. She disappears into the part, owns the movie,” Sasha Stone of Awards Daily News wrote. “The cast of characters are hilariously Fox. Like Game Change and Recount ish. #bombshell”

“Wow. @CharlizeAfrica as Megan Kelly. Well, she just entered the Oscar race big time. #bombshell,” Variety senior journalist Mac Malkin also wrote.

Bombshell hits theaters on Dec. 20.