Charlize Theron Reveals She Spent 5 Days in Hospital After Laughing Too Hard While Watching Borat

Charlize Theron‘s laughter got the best of her!

On Wednesday, the Long Shot actress, 43, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her new film, Long Shot, and revealed that she landed in the hospital for five days after watching the 2006 film Borat.

“I went to go see Borat,” she explained, before adding, “I had a pre-existing injury in my neck — a herniated disk in my neck.”

“A few of us went to go… and halfway through that movie, I laughed so hard that my neck locked up,” Theron continued. “And, like, an ambulance had to take me to the hospital, and I was in the hospital for five days.”

Though the movie, which follows Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) across the country on a mission to meet Pamela Anderson, came out nearly 15 years ago, Theron said she’s never had a chance to pick up where she left off.

“I didn’t finish the movie! I’ve never, like, fully finished the movie,” she admitted, to which Meyers, 45, joked back, “It’s a risk now!”

While on the late-night talk show, the actress also shared how she once received a hilarious birthday gift, from none other than Rihanna.

“A couple of months ago I got something in the mail, it was a T-shirt,” Theron told Meyers, adding she and the 31-year-old singer had the same publicist, Amanda Silverman.

“Rihanna had made a T-shirt of the birthday greeting that my publicist gave her which literally was like, ‘To my most favorite client ever,’ ” Theron explained. “And Rihanna wrote in the following email, ‘I’m making a T-shirt of this and sending it to Charlize.’ “

The “Work” singer kept her promise and sent Theron a T-shirt with images of the email exchanges on the front.

“This is a real thing that Rihanna had made to burn you,” Meyers said while laughing and holding up the T-shirt.

Theron jokingly said, “It made me feel great!”

Long Shot is in theaters Friday.