Charlize Theron Responds to Megyn Kelly's Opinion of Bombshell: 'I Have Great Empathy' for Her

Charlize Theron says Megyn Kelly was “incredibly kind” in her reaction to Bombshell.

The actress, 44, spoke about the news anchor’s response to watching the Fox News drama on Good Morning America on Monday, saying she would also “probably want to edit everything if somebody did something about me.”

“I think she was incredibly kind. I’ve always said that I have great empathy for all the women who have to watch this film, because I do think that even though there is a catharsis around it,” Theron said, “it’s also having to go back to a place and time in your life that you don’t want to be defined by. And you just maybe want to put it behind you.”

She continued, “I think we’re living in such an interesting moment right now where we’re actually having a real conversation about sexual harassment in the workplace. I think because that’s happening a lot of these women are feeling that the importance of getting this story out there is more important.”

“I have great empathy. Of course, it must be incredibly emotional to go on this journey again and rewatch it, so I’m just grateful to all of these women that we have this story,” Theron added. “I wished this had never happened to them, but I think this story is and will be part of a historical moment that really changes things for women.”

Kelly, 49, broke her silence on Friday with an Instagram post of her youngest son Thatcher staring up at a poster of the Golden Globe-nominated film.

The movie — which stars Theron as Kelly, Nicole Kidman ⁠as Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as a fictional Fox News employee — tracks the fall of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), after Kelly and Carlson accuse him of sexual harassment.

“My husband @dougbrunt and I recently took our three kids to see the movie “Frozen 2″ As we walked into the theatre, our 6-year-old stopped at this poster promoting another movie hitting the big screen,” Kelly wrote in the caption. “The ad confused him because it appears to show a picture of me.”

She continued, “But while the movie “Bombshell” is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film. I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made.”

Despite not being involved in the film’s production, Kelly did saying, “Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it.”

“Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal,” Kelly added. “My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story. As for my thoughts about the film, I’ll have more soon.”

Theron has received Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Kelly. The cast of the film also received a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Bombshell is in theaters nationwide Dec. 20.