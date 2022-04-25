Charlize Theron Shares First Photos from Set of Fast and Furious 10, Fast X: 'She's Back Baby'

Charlize Theron reprises her Fast & Furious franchise role of Cipher in Fast X, set for a May 2023 release

Charlize Theron is revving back into action.

The actress, 46, shared the first photos from the set of Fast X, the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

In the first of the two black-and-white images, Theron stands with her arms crossed while standing against a wall, flanked by two costars who appear to be out of sorts. In the second, she stands among several crew members, her eyes closed.

"She's back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga," wrote Theron, who reprises her role as Cipher in the upcoming film.

Charlize Theron

Fast & Furious' upcoming 10th and 11th movies will wrap up the blockbuster saga. Director Justin Lin will direct, adding to his previous five movies in the franchise.

Theron has appeared as Cipher in the last two films — 2017's The Fate of the Furious and 2021's F9 — and is set to play the character again in both Fast X and the upcoming 11th installment.

Joining for the 10th movie is Jason Momoa, who will play a villain and told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about."

Diesel, 54, announced that Brie Larson had joined the cast of Fast X earlier this month, sharing a selfie with the Academy Award winner on his Instagram grid.

"Yeah yeah yeah … you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'That's captain Marvel,' " he began his caption. "Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10."

Diesel added, "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect … her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."