Charlize Theron Explains How She Injured Her Hand 'Fighting a Very Big Guy' in a New Movie

Even Charlize Theron‘s injuries are badass.

The actress, 44, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out the black cast she’s currently sporting on her left thumb. And it turns out she has a pretty great reason for it.

“This is so stupid. I did an action movie and I tore a ligament off the bone fighting a very big guy,” she explained while showing off her semi-casted thumb. “It’s like a fabric and then they mold it for hours around your [hand].”

Theron, who voices Morticia Addams in the new animated film The Addams Family, in is no stranger to picking up injuries while filming her often action-heavy movies. She most recently got hurt while training for 2017’s Atomic Blonde, where she played a secret agent on the run.

Theron went through an intense experience filming Atomic Blonde and ended up cracking her teeth from clenching her jaw too hard.

“It happened the first month of training,” Theron previously told Variety. “I had severe tooth pain, which I never had in my entire life.”

A visit to the dentist revealed that the actress would have to undergo surgery before filming in Budapest, “having to cut one of the teeth out and root canals,” Theron recalled. “It was tough. You want to be in your best fighting shape, and it’s hard. I had the removal and I had to put a donor bone in there to heal until I came back, and then I had another surgery to put a metal screw in there.”

Theron also injured her neck back in 2004 on the set of her sci-fi movie Aeon Flux. She was hurt while performing her own stunts on a trampoline and was reportedly taken to a hospital for examination.

The Addams Family opens Oct. 11.