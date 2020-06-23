"We dated, that was literally all we did, we dated," Charlize Theron said of her relationship with Sean Penn while on The Howard Stern Show

Charlize Theron Denies She Was Engaged to Sean Penn: 'I Was Never Going to Marry Him'

Charlize Theron is setting the record straight on her former relationship with Sean Penn.

The actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show promoting her new Netflix film The Old Guard when Howard Stern asked her about rumors she'd once been engaged to Penn, 59.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What? That’s not true. no. I did not 'almost get married to Sean', that’s such bulls—," Theron, 44, said. "No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated."

She continued, "It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that."

Penn and Theron began dating in 2013. The two split in 2015, an insider confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

When Stern, 66, asked the Mad Max: Fury Road actress if she ever thought of marriage or felt lonely, Theron said, "I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me."

"On the lives of my children, I’ve never been lonely. I’ve never felt alone," she said, adding she wasn't afraid of romantic relationships.

"My life right now just doesn’t allow a lot of room for something like that to happen," Theron said. "But in saying that, there’s not this thing that drives me [to have a romantic relationship]."