Charlize Theron Celebrates Her 45th Birthday with Her Daughters and 'First Virtual Party'

Happy Birthday, Charlize Theron!

The actress turned 45 on Friday and marked the occasion in true quarantine fashion: with a Zoom birthday party. “My first virtual birthday party... I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in,” Theron joked on Instagram alongside a photo of the virtual celebration.

“Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes!” the Mad Max: Fury Road star continued in the caption. “2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure.”

Theron’s fellow actors wished her a happy birthday in the comments section of the post, with Reese Witherspoon writing, “Happy Birthday to the fiercest Queen of them all! ✨👑 ❤️.”

The photo of Theron’s party shows the star in the bottom right frame laughing with her two daughters — August, 5, and Jackson, 8.

The mother of two recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she encourages her daughters, who are Black, to feel empowered amid the ongoing protests surrounding police brutality and racial injustice.

The Old Guard actress and producer said in July that despite the fact that she has "had to have really tough conversations" with August and Jackson "in the last couple of months, just about some of the ugly things going on in our world," the girls have really stepped up and taken initiative.

"They were so wanting to be proactive in, 'Mom, what do we do? How do we change this?' " said Theron. "And just their willingness to make signs and to want to go protest, and they still have their signs in the car."